'Suspicious device' found in vehicle blocks from Gracie Mansion: NYPD

The Brief The NYPD found a "suspicious" device in a vehicle on East End Road on Sunday, March 8. The vehicle is connected to the investigation into Saturday's protests near Gracie Mansion, the mayor's official residence. Two people were arrested on Saturday, accused of supplying and throwing improvised explosive devices that never detonated during those protests.



The NYPD has found a "suspicious device" in a vehicle on the Upper East Side on Sunday, March 8, that officials said is connected to their investigation into improvised explosive devices thrown into the crowd during protests at Gracie Mansion on Saturday.

‘Suspicious device’ found

Why you should care:

The NYPD announced the discovery around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

"The NYPD has identified a suspicious device in a vehicle on East End Avenue between 81st Street and 82nd Street," a post on X read.

RELATED: Improvised explosive device thrown into crowd during Gracie Mansion protests: NYPD

Officials briefly evacuated buildings near the area, but announced just before 7 p.m. that they had safely removed the device and had taken it for testing. Those who were evacuated were allowed back into their homes.

Bomb Squad investigation

What we know:

The Bomb Squad began investigating the vehicle around 2 p.m. Video from the scene showed a Bomb Squad robot approaching a black sedan.

While the reason for the investigation wasn't immediately clear on Sunday, the NYPD later confirmed that it was tied to the investigation into the improvised explosive devices thrown into the crowd during Saturday's dueling protests outside Gracie Mansion. The vehicle crews are investigating Sunday is about six blocks away from the mayor's residence.

Gracie Mansion protests

The backstory:

Two protests broke out outside Gracie Mansion on Saturday. The initial protest, according to the NYPD, was an anti-Islamic demonstration organized by a "far-right provocateur," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. A larger group of counter-protesters also gathered in the area, and tensions rose between the two groups.

During the protests, NYPD officials said that an 18-year-old man, whom they identified as Emir Balat, threw an improvised explosive device into the crowd. Police said the device was a jar wrapped in tape, filled with nuts, bolts, screws and a fuse. The device never detonated.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Gracie Mansion protests: Bomb squad investigating 2 'ignited devices' thrown into crowd

According to officials, Balat ran from the area, then got another similar device from a man they identified as 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi, and tried to run back toward the crowd with it. Balat allegedly dropped the device, and NYPD officers arrested both men.

Four other people were arrested at Saturday's protests, including one protester who allegedly sprayed counter-protesters with pepper spray, and three others accused of disorderly conduct and obstructing traffic.