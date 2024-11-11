Veterans Day 2024 ultimate guide: NYC parade, deals, freebies, and more

From parades to deals and freebies, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Veterans Day this year in New York City.

Here are just a few places with deals and freebies that veterans can't pass up:

Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum

The Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum on the West Side of Manhattan. (AP file photo)

Active duty military from all over the world and U.S. veterans get complimentary general admission.

The Intrepid is offering a 20% discount on a general admission ticket for the spouse of active duty military at the box office, but that doesn’t extend to other family members or children.

Veteran discounts at the museum only apply to U.S. veterans.

Central Park Zoo

The Central Park Zoo, situated in Central Park near 5th Avenue and 64th Street in New York City, is divided into various environments. These include a rainforest with exotic birds and reptiles, a temperate climate area housing animals like red pandas Expand

The Central Park Zoo is offering free admission or a limited admission ticket for veterans and active-duty military members, plus 50% off admission for up to three guests. Advance ticket reservations are required.

Use promo code MILITARYCITY for active-duty personnel and VETERANCITY for veterans at checkout.

ID is required upon entry.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies will treat active-duty and retired military members to a free deluxe cookie in-store with a $5 purchase. Make sure to show your military ID.

NY Waterway

This Veterans Day, the NY Waterway is offering free ferry rides for all military members.

Veterans and service members just need to show a valid veteran or military ID.

Free shuttles from the Midtown West 39th Street ferry terminal will take riders to destinations across Midtown including the Veterans Day Parade.

Post offices will be closed on Veterans Day, so you will not receive your regular mail or packages on Monday.

But other delivery services, like FedEx and UPS, will be available.

Banks follow the federal holiday schedule and will be closed on Veterans Day, but customers can still use bank ATMs and online services.

Federal offices will be closed, and federal workers will have a paid day off, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management .

Schools are also closed in observance of Veterans Day.

Most restaurants and stores are open on Veterans Day but it’s ideal to check the hours in your area in case businesses adjust their times for the holiday.

The 105th annual Veterans Day Parade will take place in New York City on Monday, in honor of Veterans Day.

According to organizers, over 150 vehicles, 20,000 marchers, and around 25 floats will take part in the parade this year.

The parade began at 12:30 p.m. and will run until 3 p.m.

This year’s grand marshal is Sgt. Dakota Meyer, the second-youngest living Medal of Honor recipient.

The Department of Transportation has announced the following street closures before, during, and after the parade:

Broadway from West 23rd Street to West 29th Street

Broadway between 5th Avenue and East 23rd Street

5th Avenue from West 23rd Street to West 26th Street

West 24th Street from 5th Avenue to 7th Avenue

West 25th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 26th Street from Madison Avenue to 6th Avenue

East/West 27th Street from Madison Avenue to 6th Avenue

East/West 28th Street from Madison Avenue to 6th Avenue

5th Avenue between 25th Street and 48th Street

East/West 45th Street from 6th Avenue to Madison Avenue

