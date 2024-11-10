Veterans Day 2024: Deals and discounts in NYC

To thank and honor veterans, organizations and businesses in New York City are offering discounts and free admission to attractions for Veterans Day.

This year, Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11.

RELATED: Veterans Day: What's open and closed?

Here are some places with deals and freebies veterans can't pass up:

Note: Most places require proof of military service/ ID to access these discounts.

RELATED: Veterans Day deals and freebies

JUMP TO: INTREPID MUSEUM | MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY | CARNEGIE HALL | MOMA | TOP OF THE ROCK | CENTRAL PARK ZOO | SUMMIT ONE VANDERBILT | MADAME TUSSAUDS | INSOMNIA COOKIES

The Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum on the West Side of Manhattan. (AP file photo)

Active duty military from all over the world and U.S. veterans get complimentary general admission.

The Intrepid is offering a 20% discount on a general admission ticket for the spouse of active duty military at the box office, but that doesn’t extend to other family members or children.

Veteran discounts at the museum only apply to U.S. veterans.

For more information, click here.

A skeleton of Mammuthus, the mammoth, is on display at the American Museum of Natural History, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in New York. The mammoths were larger than their relatives the wooly mammoths and lacked their long hair. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

If you are a member of the Blue Star program, admission is free for U.S. military and their families.

For the rest of the year, free general admission is provided to members U.S. military and one guest.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Architectural details on the exterior facade of Carnegie Hall, an historic concert venue on 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan in New York City. The recital hall was built by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie in 1891. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Imag Expand

Veterans, active-duty military personnel can enjoy a 30% discount on Carnegie Hall presentations (exclusions apply for galas and Weill Music Institute events).

Simply present valid ID at the Box Office to claim this offer, with a limit of two tickets per person.

For more information, click here.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: Visitors look at an Andy Warhol Marilyn Monroe piece at the The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) on August 27, 2020 in New York City. Museums and cultural institutions around the city have been closed since mid March due to Expand

The MOMA has free admission for veterans and active-duty military members, plus up to five complimentary tickets for their family members.

For more information, click here.

A view on 270 Park Avenue tower known as the JPMorgan Chase Building in Manhattan seen from Top of the Rock NYC Observation Deck of Rockefeller Center building in New York City, United States of America on July 13th, 2024. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/Nur Expand

This year, Top of the Rock is offering a 50% discount on admission for veterans and active-duty military members, along with discounted tickets for up to four guests.

Tickets must be purchased at the box office with a valid ID.

For more information, click here.

The Central Park Zoo, situated in Central Park near 5th Avenue and 64th Street in New York City, is divided into various environments. These include a rainforest with exotic birds and reptiles, a temperate climate area housing animals like red pandas Expand

The Central Park Zoo is offering free admission or a limited admission ticket for veterans and active-duty military members, plus 50% off admission for up to three guests. Advance ticket reservations are required.

Use promo code MILITARYCITY for active-duty personnel and VETERANCITY for veterans at checkout.

ID is required upon entry.

For more information click here.

People look out at the city among 30,375 square feet of mirrors at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt in New York on May 22, 2024. The Parade of Ships is seen from SUMMIT One Vanderbilt in NYC as part of the Fleet Week Celebration events. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLA Expand

Summit One Vanderbilt is offering free admission for veterans and active-duty military members, along with 25% off tickets for up to four family guests.

To claim your free military ticket, fill out their contact form and select "Military" as the reason for inquiry.

For more information, click here.

People walk outside Madame Tussauds New York in Times Square on June 08, 2021 in New York City. On May 19, all pandemic restrictions, including mask mandates, social distancing guidelines, venue capacities and curfews were lifted by New York Governor Expand

Madame Tussauds New York is offering exclusive specials for U.S. military members, veterans, and their families.

The military discounts listed here are available online only through ID.me verification.

Insomnia Cookies will treat active-duty and retired military members to a free deluxe cookie in-store with a $5 purchase. Make sure to show your military ID.