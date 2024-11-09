NYC Veterans Day Parade guide: Street closures and more



The 105th annual Veterans Day Parade will take place in New York City on Monday, in honor of Veterans Day.

As the nation's largest event honoring military service, it recognizes veterans from all branches and eras.

According to organizers, over 150 vehicles, 20,000 marchers, and around 25 floats will take part in the parade this year.

The parade is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. and run until 3 p.m.

This year’s grand marshal is Sgt. Dakota Meyer, the second-youngest living Medal of Honor recipient.

NYC Veterans Day Parade Street Closures

The Department of Transportation has announced the following street closures before, during, and after the parade: