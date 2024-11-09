NYC Veterans Day Parade guide: Street closures and more
NEW YORK -
The 105th annual Veterans Day Parade will take place in New York City on Monday, in honor of Veterans Day.
As the nation's largest event honoring military service, it recognizes veterans from all branches and eras.
According to organizers, over 150 vehicles, 20,000 marchers, and around 25 floats will take part in the parade this year.
The parade is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. and run until 3 p.m.
This year’s grand marshal is Sgt. Dakota Meyer, the second-youngest living Medal of Honor recipient.
NYC Veterans Day Parade Street Closures
The Department of Transportation has announced the following street closures before, during, and after the parade:
- Broadway from West 23rd Street to West 29th Street
- Broadway between 5th Avenue and East 23rd Street
- 5th Avenue from West 23rd Street to West 26th Street
- West 24th Street from 5th Avenue to 7th Avenue
- West 25th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- East/West 26th Street from Madison Avenue to 6th Avenue
- East/West 27th Street from Madison Avenue to 6th Avenue
- East/West 28th Street from Madison Avenue to 6th Avenue
- 5th Avenue between 25th Street and 48th Street
- East/West 45th Street from 6th Avenue to Madison Avenue