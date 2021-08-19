Tropical Storm Henri to strengthen into hurricane, head towards northeast

On the 30th anniversary of the last hurricane to make a direct hit on New England, the region warily braced Thursday for Tropical Storm Henri as it gathered strength and headed for the northeastern U.S.

Forecasters said Henri will likely strengthen into a hurricane in the Atlantic as it approaches southern New England early next week.

Questions still remain about how the storm will track as it heads north along the east coast of the United States. Some models suggest it might pass offshore and others put it over Cape Cod or even Boston, possibly as a Category 1 hurricane.

The storm is already expected to stay just east of the tri-state area but may clip the eastern portion of Long Island, bringing storm surge, high winds, and heavy rainfall

Wherever it goes, the storm is still expected to bring dangerous rip currents and rough waves to coastlines across the region, along with stronger winds and some rain to the New York City area.

The National Weather Service has not currently issued any coastal warnings or watches.

The storm is not expected to reach our area until early Sunday morning, but some swells and surges could be seen affecting the area as early as Friday.

Exactly 30 years ago Thursday, Hurricane Bob made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane in 1991 with sustained winds of 90 miles per hour and wind gusts up to 138 mph. At least 17 people were killed in the storm, the costliest in New England with more than $1.5 billion in property damage — nearly $3 billion in today's dollars.

With the Associated Press.