Third person in a week shoved onto NYC subway tracks

The NYPD has offered a $2,500 reward for information on a suspect wanted for pushing a 29-year-old man onto subway tracks in Brooklyn on November 22.

This footage, shared by NYPD Crime Stoppers, shows security footage of the incident at Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station.

The victim climbed back onto the platform to safety by himself. The suspect fled the station by train, reports said.

The incident was the third in the space of a week in which a person was shoved from a train platform on to the tracks below.

On November 19, a woman survived after she was pushed into the path of an oncoming train at 14th Street-Union Square station in Manhattan.

On November 18, reports said a man was pushed onto the tracks at 42nd Street-Bryant Park station in Manhattan, after a dispute with a suspect who was asking for money.

