Man dies after FDNY ladder retracts during fire rescue

A man in Brooklyn has died after an FDNY ladder retracted during a fire rescue, causing him to plummet to the sidewalk below.

What we know:

The fire broke out on Monday around 7 a.m. in the Sunset Park section.

Ashiq Hussain, 53, was trapped in his apartment on the third floor. Video captured by a bystander shows Hussain stepping onto the ladder, just before the top section of it collapsed.

Hussain was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he later died. Crews treated two people on scene for smoke inhalation. A firefighter was also taken to a hospital with a leg injury.

The FDNY says they've taken the ladder out of service. In a statement to FOX 5 NY, they said: "As is standard practice, we began a proactive investigation of the facts and circumstances surrounding the tragic death of a civilian immediately, inclusive of our Fire Marshals, Fire Operations and our Division of Safety.