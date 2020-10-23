Woman pushed onto subway tracks in Times Square
NEW YORK - Police are searching for the person who pushed a woman onto the subway tracks in Times Square.
The incident occurred at 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue at about 9:41 a.m.
Police say the 28-year-old woman injured her hand after she was pushed from the platform and onto the tracks of the northbound N, Q, and R line.
The suspect fled the scene. It was not clear what lead to the incident.
