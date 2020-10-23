Expand / Collapse search

Woman pushed onto subway tracks in Times Square

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated just in
Times Square
FOX 5 NY

Woman pushed onto subway tracks in Times Square

Police are searching for the person who pushed a woman onto the tracks on the N, R, Q line.

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the person who pushed a woman onto the subway tracks in Times Square.

The incident occurred at 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue at about 9:41 a.m. 

Police say the 28-year-old woman injured her hand after she was pushed from the platform and onto the tracks of the northbound N, Q, and R line.

The suspect fled the scene. It was not clear what lead to the incident.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!