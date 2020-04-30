The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic for April 30, 2020

FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

6:21 AM: The Navy hospital ship sent to relieve stressed New York City hospitals as coronavirus cases surged is set to leave this week Thursday and return to its homeport in Virginia, the U.S. Navy said.

5:55 AM: Sources tell FOX 11 that California Gov. Gavin Newsom will announce Thursday that he is closing all beaches and state parks effective Friday, May 1st. The decision comes after Newsom sharply criticized beachgoers in Orange County for crowding beaches by the thousands this past weekend.

