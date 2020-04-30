Expand / Collapse search

USNS Comfort to leave Manhattan dock Thursday

Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Coronavirus
Associated Press
article

WEST NEW YORK, NJ - APRIL 21: The USNS Comfort navy hospital ship is docked at Pier 90 in Manhattan on April 21, 2020 as seen from West New York, New Jersey . NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that New York City no longer needs the Navy ship USNS Comfort to

Expand

NEW YORK - The Navy hospital ship sent to relieve stressed New York City hospitals as coronavirus cases surged is set to leave this week Thursday and return to its homeport in Virginia, the U.S. Navy said.

The USNS Comfort will set sail for Norfolk approximately 11:45 a.m., officials said in a statement.

The ship docked in Manhattan on March 30, and while it was originally deployed to care for non-coronavirus patients, by April 6 it had begun accepting those with the virus as the city’s hospitals continued to crowd.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week that the ship was no longer needed as stresses on the hospital system appeared to be easing. As of Saturday, the 1,000-bed hospital ship had treated 182 patients. The last patients were discharged this week, according to the Navy.

Once in Norfolk, the ship will restock and remain ready for possible future deployments, officials said.

The ship was crewed by civilian mariners and a majority of its medical staff was based at the Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth, The Virginian-Pilot reported. Officials did not say where the staff would go upon the ship's return.

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It's FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------