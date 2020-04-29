The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic for April 29, 2020

FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

10:13 AM: De Blasio: Let me talk about how we protect homeless New Yorkers. This week we will move 1,000 more homeless New Yorkers from congregate shelters to hotels. 1,000 more each week as the need indicates. We are also going to provide additional medical oversight to all homeless services sites. To constantly be vigilant what could be dangerous to New Yorkers. We will begin testing homeless New Yorkers at homeless services sites. The goal is to reach the entire shelter system by the middle of May.

10:11 AM: Mayor de Blasio announces antibody testing for more than 150,000 healthcare workers and frontline responders. Testing will be available at hospitals, firehouses, police stations and corrections facilities. The aim is to begin testing next week and done within one month.

10:03 AM: McCray asks for a moment of silence in the memory of those frontline workers who have recently passed from COVID-19.

9:59 AM: NYC First Lady Chirlane McCray: Our front line workers have been pushed to the limit. How do these healers manage their stress? We are working with the Department of Defense that has brought together members of the Army, Navy and Air Force who are experts in mental health. The team will train others on combat stress management. This is a critical new piece of all that we are doing for frontline workers. The DOD trauma specialists will look at the entire hospital system and start with small groups from hospitals. We will also train more than 1,000 health and hospital personnel. The program will be fully in place by June.

9:57 AM: De Blasio: NYC First Lady Chirlane McCray will work with the military to lead the mental health initiative.

9:56 AM: ThriveNYC exists to break down the barriers to mental health. We also have specialized initiatives for our heroes. They were already dealing with challenges. Health & Hospitals: Helping Healers Heal program. It's a 24/7 helpline for doctors, nurses, and other health care workers. That number is 646-815-4150. FDNY support line at 212-570-1693.

9:55 AM: De Blasio: We need the help of the military to make sense of this situation.

9:50 AM: Mayor de Blasio talks about the mental and emotional toll the pandemic has had on New Yorkers.

9:48 AM: Mayor Bill de Blasio holds coronavirus briefing. Watch live: https://fox5ny.com/live

8:52 AM: More U.S. cities are capping commission fees third-party delivery services charge restaurants, many of which are mom-and-pop small business owners. Seattle is the latest to forbid delivery services like Uber Eats, Grubhub, Postmates and DoorDash from charging more than 15 percent commission for take out orders to reduce the financial burden for restaurants during COVID-19, city officials said.

8:22 AM: Mayor Bill de Blasio blasted the Jewish community in Williamsburg following a large turnout for a rabbi's funeral during the coronavirus pandemic.

7:42 AM: The United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew tells Good Day New York that when students in New York City return to schools, they'll likely have staggered schedules. Mulgrew added that it was unlcear when students would be back in the classroom.

7:00 AM: Watch Good Day New York live at this link: https://fox5ny.com/live

6:16 AM: The latest statistics regarding COVID-19 in NY and NJ:

5:49 AM: There is a medical breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus at Chicago's Uptown hospital. Using convalescent plasma, the hospital has successfully treated and released a patient who was struggling with COVID-19.

5:34 AM: In an effort to reduce the growing number of deaths in nursing homes as a result of COVID-19, one local doctor has opened up several assisted living facilities only for treating patients who have tested positive for the virus. “We’re the first in the county to do it,” said Dr. David Silver. “We can potentially prevent what’s going on in Seattle, New York, New Jersey, places like that, and maybe save hundreds if not thousands of lives.”

