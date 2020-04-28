The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic for April 28, 2020

FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

9:13 AM: JetBlue is joining other carriers with requiring customers to wear a face covering when traveling. The new requirement begins May 4.

MORE: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/jetblue-to-require-customers-to-wear-face-coverings

8:55 AM: The family of an emergency room doctor in upper Manhattan says she killed herself after becoming distraught over coronavirus. Dr. Lorna M. Breen, 49, was the medical director of NewYork-Presbyterian The Allen Hospital. Her father told the NY Times that she had gotten sick at work and returned a week and a half later but was sent home by the hospital again. She later took her life while visiting her family in Charlottesville, Virginia.

MORE: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/nyc-emergency-room-doctor-commits-suicide-family-says

7:00 AM: Watch Good Day New York at this link: https://fox5ny.com/live

6:35 AM: The US Navy Blue Angels and the US Air Force Thunderbirds shared this tweet about the flight path for today's show over NYC, Newark, Trenton and Philadelphia. #AmericaStrong

Advertisement

MORE: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/blue-angels-thunderbirds-to-perform-flyover-nyc-nj

5:37 AM Minnesota woman is speaking out about COVID-19 after she ended up in the ICU. Melissa is 40 years old and has no pre-existing conditions. Yet, after COVID-19 sent her to the ICU, she's still fighting to breathe.

MORE: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/couldnt-catch-my-breath-minnesota-woman-40-describes-covid-19-experience-in-icu

(APRIL 27, 2020 BLOG)