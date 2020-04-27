The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic for April 27, 2020

FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

7:00 AM: Watch Good Day New York live at this link: https://fox5ny.com/live

6:53 AM: A video circulating on social media went viral Sunday, after dozens of young people crowded into a home in Chicago's Galewood neighborhood for a party Saturday night.

MORE: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/outrage-in-neighborhood-over-social-media-after-huge-party-defies-social-distancing-rules

6:49 AM: Georgia restaurants have been given the green light to start offering dine-in services again. It's part of phase two of Governor Brian Kemp's plan to reopen the state.

MORE: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/georgia-restaurants-prepare-to-resume-dine-in-services-monday

5:36 AM: The latest statistics in the pandemic for NY, NYC and NJ:

Advertisement

5:16 PM: The mayor of Beaumont, Texas, has apologized after going to a nail salon in violation of the stay-at-home order. Becky Ames said in a statement: "I should have never entered the salon last Tuesday. I did not intend to take personal privilege while asking others to sacrifice and for that I am truly remorseful. My heartfelt apologies to all of the citizens of Beaumont for my lapse in judgement."

MORE: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/texas-mayor-apologizes-for-going-to-nail-salon-in-violation-of-stay-at-home-order

(APRIL 27, 2020 BLOG)