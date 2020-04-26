Outrage in neighborhood, over social media after huge party defies social distancing rules

A video circulating on social media went viral Sunday, after dozens of young people crowded into a home in Chicago's Galewood neighborhood for a party Saturday night.

The video has more than a million hits. The comments, many negative, are from people concerned about the outright disregard for social distancing.

It happened Saturday night in Galewood as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois nears 44,000. The invitation to an AirBandB party brought all these people out, leaving very little room to move around.

“All of those people have violated not only the intention of the order that we’ve put out, but also they’ve violated the trust of their friends and family,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

Party goers stood elbow to elbow, only a few wearing masks. The video comes days after Pritzker extended the stay-at-home order through May 30.

“By standing together, not social distancing, many people not wearing masks, you’re literally putting everyone around you in danger,” said Pritzker.

The party broke up after midnight when the cops showed up on Austin near Dickens.

Those living nearby captured this video, shocked to see all the young people running as police urged them to leave.

“They had a couple of cars parked and they were kind of blocking the traffic and everything, so yea and they were kind of loud, very loud,” said Angel Rodriguez, neighbor.

“I heard a bunch of people screaming and I was like, what’s happening, we’re supposed to be in quarantine, and then I came out and I saw like a bunch of people just running this way from over there,” said Sweet Bobba Nails.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot took her criticism to Twitter saying, “What was depicted on the video was reckless and utterly unacceptable.”

While Galewood residents say they saw squads in the area Saturday night, the official statement from the Chicago police department is that they’re aware of the video circulating on social media, but wouldn’t authenticate the location of the large gathering. Police say they will issue citations for such acts of disregard. The governor says a person can be charged with reckless conduct for this.

