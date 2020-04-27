CDC adds 6 new coronavirus symptoms to list

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added six new symptoms to those reported to be associated with coronavirus.

“Chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell” now stand alongside previously-recorded symptoms on the CDC's website such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

The CDC noted that patients typically see symptoms within two to fourteen days following exposure to the coronavirus.

As coronavirus cases approach 3 million worldwide, knowledge surrounding the deadly disease continues to evolve.

Immediate medical attention is advised upon experiencing “trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face,” the CDC notes in a noninclusive list.

While older adults (especially those with underlying health issues like heart or lung disease or diabetes) are most vulnerable to serious complications from the virus, recent reports note younger patients are dying of sudden strokes.

Mount Sinai Health System neurosurgeon Dr. Thomas Oxley said the virus is causing clots in arteries, resulting in "severe strokes."

"Our report shows a seven-fold increase in incidence of sudden stroke in young patients during the past two weeks," Oxley told CNN. "Most of these patients have no past medical history and were at home with either mild symptoms (or in two cases, no symptoms) of COVID."

Earlier reports of unusual skin issues or "COVID toes" have also surfaced. Dr. Esther Freeman, a dermatologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, told NBC’s "Today" that “COVID toes” may be linked to the virus. She said “purple lesions” could suddenly appear either on patients' feet or hands. She said the theory should be tested, because the so-called “COVID toes” may appear with or without other symptoms.

“One hypothesis is there’s just a lot of inflammation caused by the virus,” she said. The other theory is that it could be the result of blood vessel clots, she said, though noted that she didn't "feel comfortable saying it's one or the other."

