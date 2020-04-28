NJ reports more coronavirus deaths than NY on Tuesday

article

For the first time since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the tristate area, New Jersey has reported more deaths for a day than New York.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the state had reported 402 new deaths in the past 24 hours. At another news conference earlier in the day, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 335 deaths had been recorded in the state in the past 24 hours.

While the numbers in New Jersey were higher for one day, New York has seen a much higher number of cases and death overall.

New York has reported 22,668 deaths since the start of the outbreak in late February. New Jersey has reported 6,442.

On Monday, Murphy announced that a stay-at-home order would stay in place indefinitely in New Jersey because of the coronavirus outbreak.

