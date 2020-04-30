Navy ship Comfort sent to aid NYC hospitals departs Manhattan's west side

article

The Navy hospital ship sent to relieve stressed New York City hospitals as coronavirus cases surged left Manhattan's west side Thursday for its home port in Virginia.

The USNS Comfort was scheduled to set sail for Norfolk at approximately 11:45 a.m., but headed out about an hour later. The weather in Manhattan was foggy, rainy and windy as the ship was escorted out of its dock and along the Hudson River by about a dozen smaller boats.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week that the ship was no longer needed as stresses on the hospital system appeared to be easing. As of Saturday, the 1,000-bed hospital ship had treated 182 patients. The last patients were discharged this week, according to the Navy.

With 12 operating rooms and a full medical staff, the ship docked in Manhattan on March 30, and while it was originally deployed to care for non-coronavirus patients, by April 6 it had begun accepting those with the virus as the city’s hospitals continued to crowd.

Once in Norfolk, the ship will restock and remain ready for possible future deployments, officials said.

The ship was crewed by civilian mariners and a majority of its medical staff was based at the Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth, The Virginian-Pilot reported. Officials did not say where the staff would go upon the ship's return.

