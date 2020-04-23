The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic for April 23, 2020

FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

6:26 AM: A 27-year-old woman is in the hospital battling coronavirus, and her mom is pleading for help. Lauren Acosta was diagnosed with coronavirus last Wednesday, and has been at St. Mary's Hospital in Apple Valley, California ever since. She is on a ventilator, and her mom, Lisa Loya, said she is in a delicate state.

