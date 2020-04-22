The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic for April 22, 2020

NEW YORK - FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

10:00 AM: De Blasio: You want to know the second you get a positive test. We could be talking about 10s of thousands of people in isolation. We will keep expanding. It is the only way we protect people. We will provide transportation to the hotels. We have to provide food. We have to provide laundry services, just the basics. Obviously, we have to provide healthcare. Every day we drive back the disease, more and more healthcare workers can be driven to this- the isolation sites. We are going to use telemedicine. All those pieces are not in place today, but they will be in place next month.

9:58 AM: De Blasio: The tracing is tracking down each and every individual who has tested positive and every single person you have had close contact with. Imagine it just happening over and over again. That's how we restrict this virus. We can see every single person who has the coronavirus at that time.

9:55 AM: De Blasio: Testing: it's widely available, plenty of sites, plenty of tests. If you test negative, you will get instructions for moving forward and continue to follow smart precautions. If you test positive, then we get you care right away. If you can't isolate at home, we get you a hotel room. We put care in place. Once you're done with the disease, you can go back to your regular life.

9:54 AM: De Blasio: We want to find a way to expand production locally and find every other source around the world and get the help from the federal government. We will then need, more and more sites to do the testing. We are identifying public sites all over the city. Every day the number of cases declines, the possibility of doing that gets greater. We still have work todo. We see progress.

9:52 AM: De Blasio: The plan is called Test and Trace. The test has to be plentiful and it is our job to make it accessible everywhere. If something happens to you, how will affect the rest of your friends, family, co-workers, we are going to lay it out to you.

9:48 AM: De Blasio: Today I am going to give you an update on testing and tracing contacts. A few days ago we talked about the phases of this disease. We are in the wide-spread transmission phase. The next phase is called low-level transmission. To get to low-level transmission you need a huge amount of testing. As many as 100s of thousands of tests per day for whoever needs it when they need it. You can isolate the, quarantine them and then help all those people as well. We have to be ready.

9:47 AM: De Blasio: We can change this situation if we get the help we need for testing. A whole world of possibilities is going to open up. It will give us more power to push on to the next phase, that new reality, when things really do start to get better.

9:45 AM: De Blasio: One of the most challenging parts of this is that there is so much we just don't know. All of us are asking if we have contracted the virus or are we exposing others to it. Where we have had community transmission. We haven't had the difference maker: testing.

9:33 AM: First Lady Tammy Murphy: The fund has distributed to 108 food pantries in 20 counties. The bulk was spent in COVID areas. www.njPRF.org to donate. We have one donor who is underwriting all administrative costs. Every dollar that comes in online is going to the fund. HQTrivia is partnering with the fund. For every player tonight they are donating $1.

9:32 AM: First Lady Tammy Murphy: The NJ Pandemic Relief Fund was set up four weeks ago by private individuals, conscientious citizens and through pro-bono work from blue-chip companies. Jersey 4Jersey airs tonight on My9 at 7 p.m.

8:41 AM: The embattled Louisiana pastor who made headlines for flouting social distancing measures and was arrested Tuesday after being accused of nearly running over a protester with a bus is asking congregants and other Americans to donate their stimulus checks to his church.

8:32 AM: New York State & New York City Stats

· New York State: 258,589 cases; 19,118 deaths

· New York City: 144,190 cases; 14,887 deaths

8:20 AM: The novel coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different genetic variations, according to a new study in China. The results showed that medical officials have vastly underestimated the overall ability of the virus to mutate, in finding that different strains have affected different parts of the world, leading to potential difficulties in finding an overall cure.

7:29 AM: U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher open, the day after stocks suffered another nasty plunge. The major futures indexes are indicating a rise of 1 percent when trading begins on Wednesday.

6:55 AM: President Donald Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida is temporarily laying off 153 workers because of the new coronavirus, according to a notice posted this week to a state website.

6:34 AM: A snapshot of your commute this morning:

6:00 AM: Roughly 1.2 million U.S. citizens did not receive stimulus checks because they are married to immigrants who don’t have social security numbers and joint-filed their taxes. David Hessell-Cercado, 51, is one of those who didn’t receive a $1,200 government-relief check because his husband does not have a social security number.

