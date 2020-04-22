NYC will celebrate July 4th with fireworks, mayor says

The show will go on, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says about the July 4th fireworks.

At a Wednesday morning coronavirus update, the mayor said he decided that there would be some sort of Fourth of July celebration in New York City.

"This is a day we cannot miss."

De Blasio says he reached out to the CEO of Macy's, which sponsors the annual fireworks show, and they agreed that there would be some sort of show.

The mayor said details are still being worked out on how and where the show would take place.

The fireworks show traditionally attracts millions of people to the banks of either the East River or the Hudson River. It was unclear how the display could be held without large crowds.

"We have to mark it in a very meaningful way, especially at this moment where everyone is fighting shoulder-to-shoulder to get through this disease," de Blasio said.