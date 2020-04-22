8 young children test positive for virus at Tokyo infant home

article

A Tokyo hospital said Wednesday that eight young children at its affiliated infant home have contracted the new coronavirus while showing no visible symptoms.

The operator had carried out polymerase chain reaction tests on all 29 young children at the home after one of its staff members tested positive for the virus on Thursday, Tokyo Saiseikai Central Hospital said, adding the eight children aged 3 or younger did not have any visible symptoms.

According to the hospital, the staff member who first contracted the virus is staying at home and tests will be carried out for other staff in turn.

Hospital admission and treatment for outpatients will continue as the infant home is a separate building, it added.

The infant home involved is a specialized welfare facility that takes care of children, ranging from babies to 3-year-olds, who cannot be raised by their guardians due to financial difficulties, child abuse or other reasons.

