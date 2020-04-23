Expand / Collapse search

Rapper Fred The Godson reportedly dies with coronavirus

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 25: Recording artist Fred The Godson backstage at S.O.B.'s on February 25, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

NEW YORK - Rapper Fred The Godson has reportedly passed away from coronavirus.

Radio personality DJ Self posted news of the death on his Instagram page.

Fred The Godson had posted a photo of himself on Instagram a week ago in a hospital saying he was battling COVID-19.

"Please keep me in y'all prayers!!!!!" he said in the post.

Fat Joe said he was in shock and called him "My little brother" in an Instagram tribute.

A South Bronx native, Fred The Godson first appeared on the national radar in 2011 when he was named to XXL's 2011 Freshman Class, highlighting upcoming hip-hop stars.

His last release came in March.  It was called Payback.

Fred The Godson had reportedly suffered from asthma and issues with his kidneys.

