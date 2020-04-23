NJ: Call doctor, get tested even if your symptoms are mild

Health authorities in New Jersey now recommend that you should call your doctor and ask to be tested for the new coronavirus even if you have mild symptoms associated with COVID-19. And this is especially important if you also have diabetes, a heart or lung condition, or other serious health issues.

New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli made the announcement on Thursday at Gov. Phil Murphy's daily briefing. She said that the department made this recommendation after reviewing a study of hundreds of COVID-19 patients in New York City. A very high percentage of patients who were put on a ventilator ultimately died, especially if they had serious underlying health conditions such as hypertension, obesity, and diabetes, that study found.

"Of the patients who died, those with diabetes were more likely to have received invasive mechanical ventilation or care in the ICU compared to those who do not have diabetes," Persichilli said, citing the study.

>MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

As of Thursday, April 23, almost 60% of New Jerseyans who have died of coronavirus-related causes also had cardiovascular disease, about 42% had diabetes, and about 20% had chronic lung disease (such as asthma, emphysema, and COPD), according to state data. (Many patients had more than one underlying condition.)

"Given this greater risk of severe illness and death, the Department of Health is recommending that all individuals who have even mild symptoms that could be associated with COVID-19, such as fever, cough, tightening in the chest, call your doctor and get tested especially if you have underlying conditions," Persichilli said.

Known underlying conditions for 2,397 COVID-19-related deaths in New Jersey through April 23, 2020. "Other" includes mental, vision, speech, hearing and immunocompromised conditions. (Courtesy of covid19.nj.gov)

Advertisement

The state has three types of testing sites: community-based sites (open to all New Jersey residents who are experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness), county testing sites (generally restricted to residents or first responders of that county and may require an appointment and/or a prescription), and private labs (which you can only access through your doctor).

The testing sites have been prioritizing first responders, health care workers, and residents who are experiencing serious symptoms.

However, Persichilli noted that given the latest data about the risk of serious complications and death, especially associated with those underlying conditions (a.k.a. "comorbidities"), you should contact a doctor or other health care provider and seek testing even if your symptoms are currently mild.

———— Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It's FREE! Download for iOS or Android ————

The CDC lists these COVID-19-associated symptoms, which may appear 2 to 14 days after you're exposed to the virus (remember: you may not experience all of these symptoms):

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Review New Jersey's testing information here.

>Nearly all coronavirus patients hospitalized in NYC had underlying issues