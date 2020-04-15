The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic for April 15, 2020

FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

8:49 AM: Statistics on the pandemic in the NYC region:

Total cases, worldwide: 1,996,681 cases

· Total deaths, worldwide: 127,590 deaths

· Total cases, United States: 609,685 cases

· Total deaths, United States: 26,059 deaths

New York State and New York City Stats

Advertisement

· New York State: 203,377 cases; 10,842 deaths

· New York City: 110,465 cases; 7,905 deaths

· Nassau County: 25,250 cases; 1,001 deaths

· Suffolk County: 23,019 cases; 608 deaths

· Westchester: 20,191 cases; 596 deaths

8:20 AM: Fauci asked what he'd like to do in NYC once the pandemic is over: I would probably jog around the reservoir in Central Park. That's where we used to work out before basketball season.

8:15 AM: Dr. Anthony Fauci tells Good Day New York that there is a lot of confusion about testing. If someone is infected that's one type of testing. There is testing for the antibody. The one that is important right away is identifying who is infected. "We want to find out in NYC how many people actually got infected. Lastly, you don't need to test every single person. "

7:39 AM: U.S. equity futures are pointing to a lower open on Wednesday, ahead of economic reports that will show the impact of the coronavirus. The major futures indexes are indicating a decline of 1.7 percent when trading begins.

MORE: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/stock-futures-trade-lower-ahead-of-economic-reports

7:37 AM: Shea: Our hearts go out to the 25 members and their families, our family, that have given their lives during this time.

7:36 AM: 18 percent of the NYPD is out sick, says NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. "It's not moving that fast. From first-hand experience from friends who have gotten sick, this takes a long recovery. "

7:00 AM: Watch Good Day New York at this LINK: https://fox5ny.com/live

6:30 AM: Many lenders, especially the captive finance companies owned by the automakers, have enacted policies specifically for people who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic. Loan deferment is the most common relief option.

MORE: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/how-to-seek-car-payment-relief-during-the-pandemic

5:58 AM: Hours before New Jersey closed all gyms indefinitely last month because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, 30 NFL draft hopefuls had a chance to showcase their talents in a “virtual” pro day at TEST Football Academy in Martinsville.

It was the culmination of countless hours they had spent training and preparing, both physically and mentally, for their actual pro days that ended up being canceled. None of the players at TEST’s virtual pro day attended the NFL combine so this was their best shot to show what they can do.

MORE: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/30-nfl-draft-hopefuls-showed-off-skills-during-virtual-pro-day

(APRIL 14, 2020)