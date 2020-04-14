The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic for April 14, 2020

FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

7:12 AM: Students at a high school in Canada have launched a hotline aimed uplifting senior citizens who are alone during the coronavirus pandemic. Joy4All is a free service that offers positive, recorded phone messages including jokes, stories and upbeat messages. The initiative helps keep members of at-risk populations safe at home.

5:51 AM: Heartbreaking loss for the family of a 38-year-old man who died from COVID-19. Adding to their grief, the fact that only one person can attend the burial for Jorel Alfonso. Younger brother Justin Alfonso says he will likely take on that emotional task as he is a photographer and has the equipment to live-stream for the rest of the family to take part in.

5:35 AM: Thousands of U.S. cities and counties grappling with the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic might receive little, if any, of the emergency funding allotted for state and local governments in the $2.2 trillion stimulus package.

(APRIL 13, 2020 BLOG)