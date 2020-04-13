The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic for April 13, 2020

FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

5:30 AM: Anthony Causi, a highly skilled and exceedingly popular sports photographer for The New York Post who covered the city’s teams for 25 years, died Sunday from the new coronavirus. He was 48. The newspaper reported Causi’s death on its website Sunday night.

FOX 5 News Sports Director Tina Cervasio reported on Causi's condition in late March. He had been on a ventilator for about a week at that point.

