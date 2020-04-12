The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic for April 12, 2020

FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

9:41 AM: De Blasio: This past week, just when we thought it was going to be worse, we saw a sign of improvement.

9:40 AM: Mayor Bill de Blasio update on coronavirus at this LINK: https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY/videos/218612922807306/

8:52 AM: Pope Francis is calling for solidarity the world over to confront the “epochal challenge” posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Francis issued the appeal from a nearly-empty St. Peter's Basilica as Christians celebrated a solitary Easter blending the joyful feast day with sorrow over the virus’ toll.

(April 11, 2020 BLOG)