The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic for April 11, 2020

FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

9:21 AM - A total of 197 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Tokyo on Saturday, a record daily increase for the fourth straight day, the metropolitan government said.

The figure topped the previous record of 189 marked Friday, bringing the total number of infections in the capital to more than 1,900.

Of the 197 infections confirmed Saturday, 152 or 77 percent had no clear infection routes, a metropolitan government official said. There were no deaths reported, and none was seriously ill.

9:11 AM - European countries Saturday sought to keep people from traveling in sunny Easter weather and grappled with how and when to start loosening the weeks-long shutdowns of much of public life.

(APRIL 10, 2020 BLOG)