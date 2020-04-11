New York City public schools to remain closed for rest of school year

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says that the public school system will remain shut down for the remainder of the school year due to the coronavirus outbreak. He announced the decision at a Saturday morning news conference.

New York City Public Schools were initially scheduled to be closed until April 20. The state ordered the closure to continue. The mayor now says it would be impractical to reopen before the end of the school year.

The mayor said he wanted to thank teachers, parents, and kids for how they were dealing with the disruption.

"Our kids have gone through a lot of trauma here," de Blasio said.

The mayor announced a five-point plan for the rest of the academic year. First, he says every student in the district will be given an iPad or other device by the end of April.

Also, a parent helpline will be run through the 311 call system.

He said the district will be adding more at-home creative programming to help make that stay at home easier.

Advertisement

He said there are about 75,000 seniors looking forward to graduation. De Blasio says they will make sure they fulfill all of the necessary requirements.

Finally, he said administrators are working on a comprehensive plan to open schools in September.

"We have a lot of catching up to do," de Blasio said.

"I want parents to know they are not alone," said NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza. "They can visit schools.nyc.gov. There they will see there is "Learn At Home" with lots of activities and guides for parents."

As for summer programs and District 75 students who attend school year round, the mayor said it would be "hard to see" students back in the classroom.

There are also no plans to extend the school year once it begins in September.

"We can see September going back to a system of normalcy, but that's still not known. It's hard to know for sure. It's hard to see summer programming. We are certainly planning for different options. When we see something definitive then we will see about summer."

For students expecting to graduate this year, Carranza said it was not clear yet when the next Regents exam would be administered.

"The State Education Department has already eliminated the June exam. They have not yet made a decision on the Regents exam in August. The State Education Department has distributed guidance for seniors. Anyone who has a senior at home should be in touch with their high school guidance counselor. "

There are 1.1 million children in the nation's largest school district.