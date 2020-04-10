The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic for April 10, 2020

LIVE BLOG - FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

5:40 AM: Los Angeles County health officials made the somber announcement that a staffer at a homeless shelter had died of the coronavirus. “I am really sad to report that one of the staff members from one of the shelters has passed away, deep condolences to this person’s family, so very sorry for your loss,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, head of L.A. county’s Department of Public Health. Gerald Shiroma, 57, was a driver at the Union Rescue Mission on Skid Row. He is the first positive COVID-19 case on Skid Row.

(APRIL 9, 2020)