Another NJ Corrections Officer dies from coronavirus

The New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association announced Friday another veteran of the NJ Dept. of Corrections had succumbed to the coronavirus.

"We have lost another one of our own to this virus. Correctional Police Officer Nelson Perdomo a 19 year veteran of the NJ Dept. of Corrections served with honor at East Jersey State Prison. He was a #Hero who will be missed by so many. Pray for his wife and 3 children," wrote the PBA on Twitter.

The pandemic continues to hit public servants hard in the tristate area. Correctional Police Officer Bernard Wadell Sr. of the Hudson County Sheriff's Office died from COVID-19-related causes.

Waddell was a 28-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office and worked at the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

The NJSPBA announced Thursday that it had coordinated to have all first responders tested for the deadly virus. A New Jersey Licensed Provider can provide a tele-medicine Visit, office visit, and screening as appropriate. For more information, click HERE.