Two more NYPD members die of coronavirus

The NYPD has announced the death of two more members of the force due to complications from the coronavirus, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced Wednesday.

Traffic Enforcement Agent Carol Ryer (Credit: NYPD)

Carol Ryer was a Traffic Enforcement Agent with Bronx Traffic Enforcement. She had been a member of the NYPD since 1992.

Detective Robert Cardona (Credit: NYPD)

Detective Robert Cardona was part of the 13th Precinct Detective Squad in Manhattan. He had been a member of the NYPD since 2001.

“The hearts of all members of the NYPD are heavy as we vow to #NeverForget,” Shea said in a Tweet.

As of Wednesday, 6,274 uniformed members of the NYPD were out sick, accounting for 17 percent of the Department’s uniformed workforce, down from a high of 19.8 percent. Currently, 2,161 uniformed members and 588 civilian members have been diagnosed with coronavirus and 4,080 members have tested positive for coronavirus to date. Currently, 1,306 members of the NYPD have returned to work after recovering from a positive coronavirus test.

Advertisement