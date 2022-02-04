NYC temperature drops 20 degrees in less than an hour

The temperature dropped nearly 20 degrees in less than an hour in New York City Friday.

At 7 a.m. the temperature was 54 degrees, but by 8 a.m., the NYC temperature was 38 degrees.

"I've never seen that before with a temperature drop like that," said FOX 5 NY meteorologist Mike Woods.

The New York City region was under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 p.m. as a winter storm is bringing a mix of rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the New York City area.

NYC Weather

Temperatures were expected to fall throughout the day and plummet into the 20s by the evening.

The National Weather Service issued a number of weather alerts for New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Some parts of the area could get more than a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation, which will make the roads dangerous.

The New York City Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory for Friday, Feb. 4, into Saturday, Feb. 5.

"A low-pressure system and its associated cold front will bring freezing rain and sleet to the area beginning early Friday morning, before tapering off in the evening. In addition, periods of moderate rain are likely this afternoon and overnight, producing 1.5 to 2.0 inches of total rainfall through the end of the event," NYC Emergency Management said in a bulletin. "Any areas with standing water will also re-freeze tomorrow afternoon and evening. This, combined with the freezing rain, will create icy conditions on the road into Saturday."

The National Weather Service expects potentially hazardous travel conditions on Friday morning as well as Friday evening.

"In addition, widespread minor urban and poor drainage flooding issues, particularly along the coast, are expected late tonight through [Friday morning]," the National Weather Service said.

The office of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul warned that power outages and tree damage are possible due to ice and possibly snow accumulation. The governor is advising New Yorkers to be "prepared to stay home, avoid unnecessary travel, and allow emergency response crews to complete their missions."

