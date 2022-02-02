Winter storm to hit NY

article

A winter storm system is set to deliver a foot of snow or more in areas across Western and Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country, and the Capital Region of New York.

Freezing rain and icy conditions could impact Mid-Hudson and downstate regions through Friday.

Mixed precipitation is forecast to move into the western part of the state Wednesday night, with a round of snow, sleet, and freezing rain taking place Thursday afternoon and evening as the storm moves east.

Precipitation is expected to transition to snow by Friday morning across much of the state, although the Mid-Hudson, New York City, and Long Island regions could see freezing rain and sleet Friday morning.

Power outages and tree damage are possible due to ice and subsequent snow accumulation.

Travel in affected regions could be hazardous at times, especially during morning and evening commutes on Thursday and Friday.

Governor Kathy Hochul advised New Yorkers to limit travel, avoid dangerous conditions and allow emergency response crews to complete their missions.

Areas in the Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, and North Country could see up to 16 inches of snow, while Western New York and the Finger Lakes region are expected to get 12 inches of snow along with sleet.

The Capital Region is forecast to receive 4 to 10 inches of snow, and parts of the Mid-Hudson Region, where snowfall and mixed precipitation is most likely, could receive up to 4 inches of snow and up to two-tenths of an inch of ice.

National Weather Service

Multiple weather warnings and watches have been issued by the National Weather Service in anticipation of the multiple-day event, which is expected to move southwest-to-northeast across the state beginning Wednesday evening.

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services' Emergency Operations Center is activated and closely monitoring weather and travel conditions, coordinating State agency response operations, and communicating with local governments ahead of the event. The state's stockpiles are prepared to deploy assets to localities to support any storm-related needs, including pumps, chainsaws, sandbags, generators, cots, blankets, and bottled water.

The State Department of Transportation is prepared to respond statewide with the following assets:

1,748 large and medium-duty plow trucks

51 tow plows

328 loaders

39 snow blowers

23 pickup trucks with a plow

18 graders

27 personnel from Long Island will be deployed to other regions as follows:

The Capital Region will receive 7 snow plow operators and 2 equipment operator instructors.

Central NY will receive 8 snow plow operators and 1 supervisor.

The Southern Tier will receive 8 snow plow operators and 1 supervisor.

The Thruway Authority is prepared to respond with 677 operators and supervisors available statewide, along with the following assets:

356 large and medium duty plow trucks

11 tow plows

68 loaders

More than 119,000 tons of salt on hand

Variable Message Signs and social media are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go.

DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, Emergency Management staff and regional staff are on alert and monitoring the developing situation and actively patrolling areas and infrastructure impacted by severe weather. All available assets, including sawyers, are positioned to assist with any emergency response.

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Park visitors should check parks.ny.gov or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings, and closings.

New York's utilities have approximately 5,700 workers available to engage in damage assessment, response, and restoration efforts across New York State. Agency staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions anticipated to be most impacted.

New York State Police will be closely monitoring conditions and will be prepared to deploy additional Troopers as needed. All State Police four-wheel drive and specialized vehicles, including snowmobiles and utility terrain vehicles, are staged and ready for immediate response.

The New York Power Authority and the Canal Corporation staff are performing preparations to ensure all facilities, assets and equipment are secured and ready. The Power Authority is prepared to support power restoration activities if needed.

The MTA is closely monitoring weather conditions to ensure safe, reliable service. Customers are encouraged to check new.mta.info for the latest service updates, and to use caution while navigating the system. Customers should also sign up for real-time service alerts via text or email. These alerts are also available via the MTA's apps: MYmta, Long Island Rail Road Train Time and Metro-North Train Time.

The Port Authority is monitoring weather conditions. Speed restrictions may be in effect at the bridges, as well as along roadways to and from the crossings. Passengers through the Port Authority's facilities are encouraged to reach out to carriers and airlines directly for the latest information on delays and cancelations. For the latest information about Port Authority facilities, please check social media, sign up for PA alerts or download one of the PA mobile apps, including RidePATH which provides real-time updates and alerts for PATH service.

Before getting behind the wheel, make sure that your vehicle is clear of ice and snow; good vision is key to good driving. Plan your stops and keep more distance between cars. Be extra alert and remember that snowdrifts can hide smaller children. Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions.

It is important for motorists on all roads to note that snowplows travel at speeds up to 35 mph, which in many cases is lower than the posted speed limit, to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. Oftentimes on interstate highways, snowplows will operate side by side, as this is the most efficient and safe way to clear several lanes at one time.

Motorists and pedestrians should also keep in mind that snowplow drivers have limited lines of sight, and the size and weight of snowplows can make it very difficult to maneuver and stop quickly. Snow blowing from behind the plow can severely reduce visibility or cause whiteout conditions. Motorists should not attempt to pass snowplows or follow too closely. The safest place for motorists to drive is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and salted.

If experiencing a power outage, New Yorkers should:

