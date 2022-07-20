Teen surfer bitten by shark on Long Island

Yet another person has reportedly been bitten by a shark on Long Island, at least the sixth bite so far this summer.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was surfing in the waters off of Kismet Beach on Fire Island at around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday when he was bitten by a shark, Suffolk County officials said.

The bite was minor, and the victim was able to walk out of the water. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

Suffolk County police went searching for the shark, but murky waters prevented them from finding it.

The incident is yet another in a string of shark encounters in the waters off of Long Island and New York City this summer.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, a dead shark washed ashore on the beach of the village of Quogue.

Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered more drone and helicopter monitoring along the waters at Long Island State Park beaches in order to keep swimmers safe.