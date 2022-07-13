Shark bites surfer at Suffolk County beach

article

A shark bit a surfer in the water off Smith Point County Park in Suffolk County Wednesday morning, according to an official.

The surfer suffered a four-inch gash on his leg from an apparent tiger shark, County Executive Steve Bellone said.

After the attack, lifeguards closed the beach to swimming and were patrolling the water using paddle boards, personal watercraft, and aerial drones, officials said.

Although shark attacks on humans are very rare, this is the second attack at Smith Point's beach this month. On July 3, a small shark bit a lifeguard in the hand and chest during a training exercise.



