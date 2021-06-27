Heat wave bears down on tri-state, temperatures may reach 100

article

Hot temperatures return across the tri-state area Sunday, as the second heatwave of the year is expected to sweep across the region this week.

While there will be some clouds the threat of a few pop-up showers throughout the day Sunday, especially in the evening, temperatures are expected to rise into the high 80s to lower 90s, with the humidity making it feel even warmer.

The National Weather Service has already issued a heat advisory for northeastern New Jersey, New York City, the Lower Hudson Valley, and parts of Connecticut for Monday, where heat index values could reach 100 degrees or more.

Credit: National Weather Service

The advisory will last through Tuesday for much of the tri-state area, and additional advisories may be issued on Wednesday until a frontal system may provide relief on Thursday.

Credit: National Weather Service

Excessive heat is the leading cause of preventable, weather-related deaths each year, particularly among the elderly. In order to help New Yorkers stay safe during excessive heat, Governor Cuomo offered the following tips:

The following people are most at risk:

Elderly persons and small children are mostly affected

Persons who are overweight/obese

Persons on certain medications or drugs

Be Prepared:

Avoid strenuous activity and exercise, especially during the sun's peak hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Exercise and activity should be done in the early morning between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Drink plenty of water and noncaffeinated beverages.

Stay out of the sun and try to cool off in an air conditioned building for a few hours during the hottest part of the day. The sun heats the inner core of your body, resulting in dehydration. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor, out of the sunshine, or go to a public building with air conditioning

If you must go outdoors, wear sunscreen with a high sun protector factor rating (at least SPF 15) and a hat to protect your face and head. When outdoors, wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing. Cover as much skin as possible to avoid sunburn and over-warming effects of sunlight on your body.

Do not leave children, pets or those who require special care in a parked car or vehicle during periods of intense summer heat. Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can reach over 140 degrees Fahrenheit quickly. Exposure to such high temperatures can kill within a matter of minute.

Make an effort to check on your neighbors during a heat wave, especially if they are elderly, have young children or have special needs. Make sure there is enough food and water for pets

Know the Signs of Heat Related Illness

Prolonged exposure to the heat can be harmful and potentially fatal. Call 911 if you or someone you know shows signs or symptoms of heat illness, including:

Headache

Light headedness

Muscle cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

For more information on how to stay safe during periods of excessive heat, visit health.ny.gov

