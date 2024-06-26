Man accused of shooting 2 NYPD officers in NYC court

The suspect who shot two NYPD officers during a traffic stop in NYC was arraigned on murder charges Wednesday morning.

Police say the suspect, identified as Bernardo Raul Castro-Mata, is a 19-year-old Venezuelan migrant who entered the country in 2023.

According to officials, on June 3, the officers were working to address a robbery pattern in East Elmhurst involving mopeds and scooters. They attempted to make a motorcycle stop when, at some point during the altercation, the Castro-Mata opened fire.

Both officers were treated at Elmhurst Hospital and released. According to police, Richard Yarusso, 26, was hit in his bulletproof vest. He was only two and a half years on the job. Christopher Abreu, 26, was shot in the leg. He has five years on the job.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams said one of the officers was saved by his bullet-resistant vest.

Castro-Mata is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

The PBA president also says that the two officers who were shot have not been back to work yet and face additional recovery from their injuries.

If convicted, he will face up to 40 years in prison.

Castro-Mata is due back in court on Sept. 16.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.