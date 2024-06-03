Two NYPD officers shot in NYC; suspect in custody

Two NYPD officers were shot in NYC after attempting to make a motorcycle stop in Queens, officials said.

The shooting happened on Monday just after 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of 89th Street and 23rd Avenue in East Elmhurst.

According to officials, the officers were working to address a robbery pattern in the area involving mopeds and scooters. They attempted to make a motorcycle stop when, at some point during the altercation, the suspect opened fire.

"They observed a male suspect driving a moped the wrong way on 82nd Street near 23rd Avenue and attempted to pull him over," said NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban. "The suspect then fled on foot and officers began a foot pursuit, which led for several blocks. During the pursuit, the suspect fired multiple rounds at our officers, who then returned fire."

At least one of the officers fired back and shot the suspect in the ankle, police said. The suspect, who was seen being carried by officers into an ambulance on a stretcher, was taken to New York Presbyterian in Queens Hospital. He's now in police custody.

Both officers were treated at Elmhurst Hospital. One was shot in the leg and the other in the torso in his bulletproof vest, the NYPD said. They are expected to recover.

Police say the suspect is a 19-year-old Venezuelan migrant who entered the country in 2023. He has no prior arrests in NYC, but is wanted for several robberies involving mopeds and scooters.

A gun was recovered from the scene, police said.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams said one of the officers was saved by his bullet-resistant vest. He held up a vest and pointed to it at Monday morning's news conference.

"This is a bullet hole," he said. "Because of this vest, a young officer is going home."

Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.