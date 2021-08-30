Subway service disruption following manhole fire, citywide power surge

A fire started in a manhole on a New York City street on Sunday evening, delaying service on multiple subway lines and leading to the rescue of hundreds of stranded straphangers.

The manhole fire started near a large public housing complex in Long Island City just before 8:30 p.m., the New York Fire Department said. No one was injured and the fire department said the blaze near the Queensbridge Houses was under control within half an hour.

The MTA said early Monday morning that commuters should take the letter lines or buses instead. Service was restored to the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 lines but residual delays should be anticipated. Service remained disrupted on the 7 and L line.

Footage posted online showed a large column of smoke rising behind the Ravenswood Generating Station, the city's largest fossil fuel plant which is located near the housing complex.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The utility company ConEdison said it was responding to the fire. A statement from the company said a momentary voltage disturbance lasted "a fraction of a second" and the Metropolitan Transit Authority lost some communications. The company said it was in contact with the authority to determine why some communications were lost.

The MTA said around 9:30 p.m. that there was extremely limited service on multiple subway lines and added in a later statement that "a power surge" had interfered with its signaling systems.

In a statement, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul said she had asked the MTA to do everything possible to mitigate the disruptions to subway service and said that the New York Police Department was assisting.

"We are in talks with ConEd to determine whether the root cause is related to a power disruption earlier in the evening," Hochul said.

Advertisement

With the Associated Press