Staten Island sees uptick in positive coronavirus cases

New York City officials are expanding testing and services as a spike in coronavirus cases are being reported on Staten Island.

Among the things they are offering are free dog walking services for people who need to quarantine.

There are two ZIP codes with positivity rates above 3% on Staten Island. The mayor announced that they are 10305 and 10314.

Mayor de Blasio says the city is deploying a hyperlocal response in those areas that is Soundview and Sunset Park.

The response the city is taking includes substantial virus testing, contact tracing, and outreach to residents. The city is deploying rapid testing sites that will give results in 15 minutes. The Staten Island Ferry Terminal is one of those locations.

Among the items the city is promising people who test positive are free food delivery, free hotel stays for people who don't have room in their home to stay away from the rest of their family, and even a free service to go to homes and walk dogs for affected people.

City officials say there are no further restrictions at the moment in the affected zones in Staten Island.

New York City reported 633 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday morning. The citywide positivity rate was 1.43%.