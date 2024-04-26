Man killed by own pit bull in NYC

A 41-year-old man was killed by his own pit bull in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

Police responded on Friday just after 3 a.m. to an apartment building on Simpson Street in the Longwood section.

According to police, the man was on the floor with the animal clamped down on his throat when officers arrived.

Police discharged "a couple" of rounds, killing the dog, they said.

The victim, who is the dog's owner, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died.

Two police officers went to a hospital for ringing in the ears.