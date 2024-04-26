NYC congestion pricing: Map, exemptions, start date and more

New York City will become the first major metropolis in the U.S. to implement congestion pricing, a toll on drivers entering a zone south of Manhattan's Central Park during the day.

Here's everything you need to know about the new toll, including the newly announced start date, a map, exemptions for drivers and more.

When is the start date for NYC's congestion pricing plan?

Officials announced Friday that congestion pricing will go into effect on Sunday, June 30.

Congestion pricing map

This map shows the proposed zone for New York City congestion pricing.

The zone covers a chunk of Manhattan south of 60th Street, just below Central Park.

How much are the tolls?

Most commuter passenger vehicles will pay a $15 toll during daytime hours.

Tolls will vary based on the time of day and the size of the vehicle, ranging from $1.75 for motorcycles crossing overnight to $36 for sightseeing buses and trucks with trailers during the day. The overnight period runs from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays, and from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. on weekends.

Visitors without E-ZPasses — a device that collects toll information remotely — will pay more. And as on bridges, license plate readers are expected to identify other drivers, so that they can be billed by mail.

Taxis will charge passengers $1.25 per trip that touches the zone, while app-based rides will charge $2.50.

To enter Manhattan, commuters from other states and boroughs already pay around $15 in bridge and tunnel tolls — and the congestion fee will come on top of that. Daily parking costs already run $25 to $50 in the congestion zone.

FILE-Pedestrians make their way through gridlocked traffic in Times Square in New York City. (David Handschuh/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

What are the exemptions?

Some exceptions include a free pass for emergency vehicles, specialized city vehicles, and buses with regular public routes or city school contracts. Vehicles carrying disabled people and certain low-income commuters also get a pass. Low-income drivers are eligible for discounts and tax credits.

School buses will be exempt from Manhattan's congestion pricing toll, the MTA confirmed to FOX 5 NY's Chris Welch.

Publicly accessible buses that run on a regular schedule, meaning city buses and charters like Megabus and the Hampton Jitney, will also be exempt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.