NYC congestion pricing: What to know ahead of Wednesday's final vote

A final vote is scheduled for Wednesday morning in NYC on the MTA’s controversial congestion pricing plan, which, if approved, could begin in June.

Congestion pricing is expected to generate $1 billion in revenue, money the agency said will go toward improving public transportation. Transit officials insist the plan will lead to fewer cars on the road.

But New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer and Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella say it’s not over, as the MTA continues to face several lawsuits.

"Congestion pricing I think is just a bad idea, especially for the people of Staten Island," Fossella said. "You know, we already pay two tolls to get into Manhattan. Now, that we're talking about a third one of $15 and 10, whatever the number is. So, it's just bad policy."

How much will congestion pricing cost drivers?

Most drivers in private cars would pay a congestion fee of at least $15, or $22.50 if they aren't enrolled in a regional toll collection program. That would come on top of the already hefty tolls to enter the city via some river crossings, like the $13.38 to $17.63 it costs to take a car through the Lincoln or Holland tunnels.

Yellow taxis, green cabs and black cars will be charged $1.25 per trip into the central business district zone.

Tolls would only be charged once a day, between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekends. Fees would fall by 75% during off-peak hours. Tolls would also be charged to vehicles only as they enter the zone, not if they remain in or leave the zone.

Which vehicles will be exempt?

School buses and public commuter buses will be exempt from the congestion pricing toll.

The MTA said to FOX 5 NY any yellow buses under contract with the Education Department will not have to pay the planned congestion toll below 60th Street.

Publicly accessible buses that run on a regular schedule, meaning city buses and charters like Megabus and the Hampton Jitney, will also be exempt.