NYC's congestion pricing plan: MTA holding final two public hearings

Commuters have two final opportunities to speak their minds about the MTA’s controversial congestion pricing plan at two hearings on Monday.

Last week’s hearings were contentious at points, with both supporters and opponents sharing their concerns.

On Friday, FDNY union leaders rallied outside MTA headquarters, demanding an exemption.

New York’s bravest sounded the alarm about the potential risks of taking mass transit with heavy gear, often contaminated with toxins.

"Do you think it makes any sense for New York City firefighters to be forced to take the bus or the subway with gear that is off gassing toxic chemicals exposing the public needlessly," argued Andrew Ansbro, president of the FDNY Uniformed Firefighters’ Association.

Exemptions are already planned for emergency and specialized government vehicles and vehicles carrying disabled passengers.

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber says he’s keeping an open mind, but the hearings are unlikely to prevent congestion pricing from becoming a reality in just a few months.

"I’m very encouraged by the discussion, it’s like, really informed a lot of New Yorkers coming to let us know how they’re feeling and specific concerns and issues," Lieber mentioned.

The written public comment period runs until March 11.