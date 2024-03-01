NYC firefighters say they will be unfairly penalized by congestion pricing

New York City firefighters say they are going to be unfairly penalized by congestion pricing, the way the plan is currently being laid out.

On Friday, they held a rally outside MTA headquarters in Lower Manhattan, pushing for an exemption from the proposed $15.00 congestion pricing toll,

Firefighters said one of their major concerns was safety for other New Yorkers.

Firefighting gear weighs more than 60 pounds and can be contaminated with toxins due to the very nature of fighting fires.

"Do you think it makes any sense for New York City firefighters to be forced to take the bus or the subway with gear that is off gassing toxic chemicals exposing the public needlessly?" said Andrew Ansbro, the President of the FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association.

FDNY union leaders say firefighters are routinely asked to drive their personal vehicles to various firehouses around the city during their shift and charging them a congestion pricing fee to drive south of 60th Street would be an unfair financial hardship.

"It is already near impossible to get people to work below 60th Street. Getting down here, the complexity of the buildings, the risk factor associated with working down here makes it a very challenging place to staff," said James Brosi, President of the FDNY Uniformed Fire Officers Association. "Adding an additional monetary burden may make it almost impossible."

In response, MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said he is keeping an open mind about the firefighter's concerns.

"That was news that we're going to chew on and I just added that we're in discussions with the city who's their employer," Lieber said.

The MTA is holding two more public hearings on congestion pricing.

The plan has no official start date yet, but officials say it could begin as soon as June.