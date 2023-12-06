MTA board approves NYC congestion pricing plan

The MTA board approved its congestion pricing plan on Wednesday.

This step will trigger a 60-day public commentary period.

The MTA will then finalize a toll schedule with proposed rates before public hearings begin in February.

Changes can still be made before congestion pricing goes into effect in the spring.

The NYC congestion pricing plan would require most drivers to pay $15 to enter Manhattan’s central business district.

FEATURED: NYC congestion pricing: How much will commuters pay, tolls, taxis, discounts

What is congestion pricing?

The congestion pricing plan, which neighboring New Jersey has filed a lawsuit over, will be the first such program in the United States if it's approved by transportation officials early next year.

Under the plan, passenger car drivers entering Manhattan south of 60th St. during daytime hours would be charged $15 electronically, while the fee for small trucks would be $24 and large trucks would be charged $36.

The proposal from the Traffic Mobility Review Board would include discounts for travel between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. and for frequent low-income drivers. Government vehicles, such as municipal garbage trucks, would be exempt.

Featured article

Advocates for congestion pricing

MTA officials, as well as Gov. Kathy Hochul, rallied Tuesday morning in Union Square to tout the benefits of the controversial plan.

According to MTA officials, the plan is expected to generate $1 billion in revenue for the agency, enough to keep the wheels turning on it's buses, trains and subway cars.

Congestion pricing critics

Taxi drivers would pass a $1.25 surcharge onto their passengers for entering the congestion zone, while app-based ride-hail passengers would see a $2.50 surcharge. The drivers had pushed for a full exemption.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy criticized the traffic mobility board's proposal as well.

"The Traffic Mobility Review Board’s recommended credit structure is wholly inadequate, especially the total lack of toll credits for the George Washington Bridge, which will lead to toll shopping, increased congestion in underserved communities, and excessive tolling at New Jersey crossings into Manhattan," Murphy, who filed a federal lawsuit over congestion pricing in July, said in a statement.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.