NYC congestion pricing: How much will commuters pay, tolls, taxis, discounts

The Traffic Mobility Review Board officially released their proposed prices for anyone driving south of 60th Street in Manhattan.

Congestion pricing is both contentious and costly, but the board believes they found the prices that could discourage drivers from crowding and polluting the streets of the city’s central business district.

"Absent this, we’re going be choking in our own traffic for a long time to come and the MTA is not going to have funds necessary to provide quality service," — Carl Weisbrod, Chair of the Traffic Mobility Review Board

"All of us realize that this is a contentious issue," said Carl Weisbrod, Chair of the Traffic Mobility Review Board.

How much will congestion pricing cost?

Passenger vehicles will be charged $15.

Trucks will be charged between 24 and $36 depending on size.

Motorcycles will be charged $7.50.

Toll would only be charged once a day, between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekends.

Fees would fall by 75% during off-peak hours.

City bound traffic on the Long Island Expressway near Lefrak City, Queens, New York.

Governor Kathy Hochul said it could’ve been worse.

"The original plans were every time you have to go in and out you could end up having to pay upwards of $23," Hochul said. Those numbers would’ve been significantly higher. The numbers came down. It’s only one trip a day.

Road work begins on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway, closing the roadway and creating a traffic jam on the crowded expressway and the surrounding streets, October 14, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York City.

Congestion pricing for drivers

Drivers who enter through the Queens-Midtown, Hugh l. Carey, Holland, and Lincoln tunnels would get a $5 credit:

Trucks would receive a credit of between $12 and $20 depending on size

Motorcycles could get a credit of $2.50.

Drivers would not receive tunnel credits during off-peak hours and there would be no credits for those who cross into Manhattan via the George Washington Bridge

Congestion pricing for taxis

If you’re hailing a taxi, you’ll have to pay more as well:

Taxis add $1.25 per fare

Ride hail, apps like Uber and Lyft would add $2.50 per fare

Drivers who remain on the FDR Drive or the West Side Highway will not have to pay any extra toll

People cross a busy street near Times Square

The plan is expected to generate $1 billion a year for the MTA, which plans to reinvest revenue into improving public transit.

New Jersey lawmakers sued over this plan, arguing it disproportionately affects their drivers. However, the board chair would not comment on the litigation.