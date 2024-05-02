NYC congestion pricing map, costs, hours, exemptions

Congestion pricing is officially coming to NYC, becoming the first major metropolis in the United States to implement congestion pricing.

JUMP TO: START l MAP l PRICES l HOURS l EXEMPTIONS

The plan is expected to generate $1 billion in revenue, money the agency said will go toward improving public transportation. Transit officials also insist the plan will lead to fewer cars on the road.

Here's everything you need to know about congestion pricing, including the start date, a map, toll prices, toll hours and exemptions for drivers.

Officials announced that congestion pricing will go into effect on Sunday, June 30.

This map shows the proposed zone for New York City congestion pricing.

Vehicles entering the Manhattan zone, which is local streets and avenues at or below 60 Street – near Central Park – will be charged a toll.

Most commuter passenger vehicles will pay a $15 toll during daytime hours.

Tolls will vary based on the time of day and the size of the vehicle, ranging from $1.75 for motorcycles crossing overnight to $36 for sightseeing buses and trucks with trailers during the day.

Visitors without E-ZPasses will pay more, and as on bridges, license plate readers are expected to identify other drivers, so that they can be billed by mail.

Featured article

Taxis will charge passengers $1.25 per trip that touches the zone, while app-based rides will charge $2.50.

To enter Manhattan, commuters from other states and boroughs already pay around $15 in bridge and tunnel tolls — and the congestion fee will come on top of that. Daily parking costs already run $25 to $50 in the congestion zone.

The overnight period runs from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays, and from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. on weekends.

Some exceptions include a free pass for emergency vehicles, specialized city vehicles, and buses with regular public routes or city school contracts.

Featured article

Vehicles carrying disabled people and certain low-income commuters also get a pass. Low-income drivers are eligible for discounts and tax credits.

The Associated Press wire services helped contributed to this report.