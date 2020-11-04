Tri-state officials remain concerned over rise in COVID cases

New York City is trying to keep the coronavirus at bay, but Mayor Bill de Blasio says that he doesn’t like what he sees when it comes to the numbers.

“This case number’s going up and that’s a concern,” de Blasio said.

114 people were admitted to city hospitals for suspected cases of COVID-19 today, compared to 105 last week. The percentage of people testing positive has also risen from 1.39% to 1.54% in the last week.

“We’re going to have to really buckle down to push that number back down,” de Blasio said.

Governor Andrew Cuomo believes that the state’s micro-cluster strategy seems to be working, but warned in a statement that “the surge in cases around the country and the globe is a stark reminder that the pandemic is far from over.”

Meanwhile, in New Jersey on Wednesday, nearly 2,500 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, the highest number the Garden State has seen since May.

Earlier this week in a virtual conference call, Murphy advised against traveling for the holidays.